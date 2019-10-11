Titans' Cameron Wake: Won't play Sunday

Wake (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Wake did not practice all week, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The veteran's absence will open up significant defensive snaps for Tennessee's depth linebackers. Kamalei Correa and Reggie Gilbert should see increased opportunities as long as Wake is unable to go.

