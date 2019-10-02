Play

Titans' Cameron Wake: Won't practice Wednesday

Wake (hamstring) will miss Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Wake suffered this hamstring injury during this past Sunday's win over the Falcons. At times this season, Wake has been rested during Wednesday practices since he's 37 years old, so Thursday's practice status will be a better indicator of his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Bills.

