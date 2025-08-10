Ward completed five of eight passes for 67 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Ward got his first experience as a starter in the NFL and led two drives. The Titans went three-and-out on the first possession, but he then led an 11-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, during which he showed strong rapport with Calvin Ridley as the duo connected for gains of 27, 10 and 13 yards. It was a limited sample for Ward, but it was an encouraging debut as he prepares to start from day one of the regular season.