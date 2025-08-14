Coach Brian Callahan noted that Ward and the Titans starters are slated to play in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, Nick Gray of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

On that subject, Callahan revealed ahead of the team's joint practices with the Falcons that "everybody is going to play, similar to last week." In the team's preseason opener against the Buccaneers last Saturday, Ward worked for two series, a pattern that he could follow versus Atlanta before giving way to fellow QBs Brandon Allen and Trevor Siemian.