Ward completed two of seven pass attempts for 42 yards with no touchdowns, turnovers or rushing attempts in Friday's 23-20 preseason win over Atlanta.

Ward wound up starting three offensive drives that all resulted in punts for Tennessee in Friday's exhibition. While the rookie's stat line was underwhelming, it is worth noting that he was without the services of top offensive weapons Calvin Ridley (rest) and Tony Pollard (rest). Fill-in WR Van Jefferson dropped a beautifully-thrown deep ball from Ward in the first quarter that could have reversed the fortune's of his signal-caller's outing. It is unclear how many drives the Titans plan to play Ward in the team's preseason finale against the Vikings next Friday, but the 2025 No. 1 overall pick is slated to start for his new club Week 1.