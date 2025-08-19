Ward is expected to play in the Titans' preseason finale Friday versus the Vikings, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ward and the rest of the starters are expected to participate for the third game in a row, according to head coach Brian Callahan. The quarterback has completed seven of 15 passes for 109 yards and no touchdowns over the first two preseason games, and he will likely be limited to just a few offensive possessions against Minnesota.