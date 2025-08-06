Titans coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that Ward and other starters will play in every preseason game, including a series or two this Saturday against Tampa Bay, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Callahan also said Ward has shown growth throughout training camp, adding that he feels good about the offense's trajectory. The No. 1 overall pick has long been locked in as a Week 1 starter, and with not much competition behind him ever since Will Levis underwent season-ending surgery in July.