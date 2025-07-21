Titans' Cameron Ward: Set to take first-team reps
Ward's teammate, Will Levis, will undergo surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder next Tuesday and will miss the entire 2025 season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
With Levis -- who logged 21 starts for the Titans over the last two regular-seasons -- no longer in the mix to compete with Ward, Turron Davenport of ESPN notes that the No. 1 overall choice in the 2025 NFL Draft is slated to take the team's first-team QB reps in training camp and will likely be backed up by Brandon Allen, with Tim Boyle also on hand. Ward thus appears destined to draw the Week 1 start for Tennessee, while helming a passing attack that's headlined by top WR Calvin Ridley and top TE Chig Okonkwo, but is otherwise a work in progress with slotting behind the duo at their respective positions to be determined as the summer progresses.