Tate (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Tate, who hasn't played since Week 7, had been listed as questionable for the contest despite being a full practice participant Friday. Now that he's back after missing Tennessee's last two games, in the absence of any in-game setbacks or limitations, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft should immediately reclaim a prominent role in the team's offense in a plus matchup, with his addition to the lineup arriving at an especially opportune time, given that fellow WR Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season after hurting his ankle last weekend. Prior to sustaining his shoulder injury, Tate had made his mark from a fantasy perspective by catching 34 passes on 51 targets for a team-high 413 yards, to go along with a TD through seven games.