Tate caught nine of 12 targets for 145 yards in Sunday's 24-18 loss to Baltimore.

While the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is still looking for his first career touchdown, Tate looked the part of a No. 1 wideout Sunday, as his 145 receiving yards were more than he'd produced in his first three games combined. He'll take a 22-268-0 line on 32 targets, and some real momentum, into a Week 5 home tile against the Texans, whose secondary just got shredded by CeeDee Lamb for 17 catches, 189 yards and a TD.