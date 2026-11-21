Tate (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but is "considered likely" to be cleared to play, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Tate drew the questionable tag for Week 11 after a full practice Friday, and all signs point toward the rookie fourth-overall pick returning from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. With Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle, IR) out for the rest of the year, Tate will lead a Titans wideout group that also includes Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Xavier Restrepo and Calvin Ridley. Tennessee faces a Dallas defense Sunday that ranks 26th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (239.7) and 30th in points allowed per game (28.2).