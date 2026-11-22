Tate (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After turning in a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Tate upgraded to full participation to close the week, and then headed into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation. However, per Rapoport, the wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- is poised to rejoin the Titans' lineup, with his Week 11 status set to be officially confirmed, either way, before the first wave of games Sunday, with a 1:00 pm ET kickoff on tap.