Tate (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is "definitely trending" toward playing, a source tells Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

After a breakout Week 4 performance in a loss to Baltimore (nine catches for 145 yards on 12 targets), Tate has been slowed by a back injury in Week 5. Tate was limited in practices Thursday and Friday, but head coach Robert Saleh said following the latter session that the Titans anticipated that the rookie wideout would be ready to go for Sunday. Tate still looks to be in a good spot on the health front heading into Sunday's game, with official confirmation on his status set to arrive when Tennessee posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.