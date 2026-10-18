Tate caught six of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Colts.

The rookie wideout capped a solid performance with an eight-yard TD in the fourth quarter, accounting for the Titans' only points on offense for the afternoon in their first win of 2026 as well as the first touchdown of his career. Tate's numbers were more remarkable considering that Cam Ward threw for a meager 102 yards in the game. Tate has begun to find a groove, posting a 22-279-1 line on 33 targets over the last four games. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 7 against the Browns.