Tate caught four of six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Jets.

Tate tied Wan'Dale Robinson for the team lead in receiving yards and targets, but Tennessee's entire passing game struggled as Cam Ward threw for a mere 140 yards. The Titans overhauled their wide receiver room by drafting Tate fourth overall out of Ohio State and signing Robinson to a four-year, $78 million contract in the offseason, but the results Sunday didn't look much different compared to the team that went 3-14 last season. Tate should continue to function as one of Ward's top targets in Week 2 against a stout Eagles secondary.