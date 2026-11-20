Tate (shoulder), who was a full participant in Friday's practice, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

After logging limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday, Tate upgraded to full participation to close the week, which has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's 1:00 pm ET kickoff. Earlier Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site relayed that coach Robert Saleh said Tate had a really good week, noting that the WR had a moment during Thursday's session when he made a diving catch, landed on shoulder, and was able to get up without any problem.