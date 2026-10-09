Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Tate (back) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Tate was limited by some back tightness this week, according to Saleh, but the first-round rookie will be out there for his normal role against Houston. After commanding 42.9 percent of the targets in last Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Tate's arrow appears to be pointing upward after a slow first couple weeks of the season. He's the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Tennessee's anemic offense.