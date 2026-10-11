Tate caught one of five targets for six yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

It was a rough game overall for Cam Ward and the Titans' passing game, with Tate's numbers being emblematic of the unit's struggles, and it's not clear how much the back issue he dealt with in practice this week was limiting him. It was an especially disappointing showing for the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after his 9-145-0 line on 12 targets the week before, but growing pains are to be expected in Tennessee's low-wattage offense. Tate will take a 23-273-0 line on 37 targets through his first five pro games into a Week 6 tilt against the Colts.