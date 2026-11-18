Tate (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Back at practice for the first time since Week 7, Tate operated with a cap on his reps. So long as he progresses to full participation at some point over the next two days, Tate should be on track to end his two-game absence this Sunday in Dallas. The rookie first-round pick had seen most of his snaps on the perimeter over the Titans' first seven games, but he could be in store for more snaps out of the slot moving forward after Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) sustained a season-ending injury in Week 10.