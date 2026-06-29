Titans' Carnell Tate: Looked polished at OTAs

Tate impressed with his route running and catching ability at OTAs, and teammate Alontae Taylor described the rookie fourth overall pick as "polished," Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Tate has looked NFL-ready early on, suggesting the rookie wide receiver out of Ohio State won't face a steep learning curve as he adjusts to playing at the professional level. He could quickly emerge as the top receiving option for the Titans, who didn't have a player exceed 560 receiving yards during the 2025 regular season. Tate is building chemistry with 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward, who threw for 3,169 yards in a rocky rookie season.