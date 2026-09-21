Tate caught three of five targets for 27 yards in the Titans' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Tate's five targets paced the Titans, but eight different members of the team drew targets on a day Cam Ward attempted just 20 passes. It's become evident that Tennessee would prefer to hide Ward rather than highlight him, and therefore the offense is going to have a really tough time supporting any pass catchers as reliable fantasy starters. Tate has a measly seven catches for 65 scoreless yards on 11 targets through two career regular-season games. He won't be an exciting fantasy bet next Sunday against the Giants.