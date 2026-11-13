Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

There was previously some optimism that Tate -- who last played in Week 7 -- would be able to return after the Titans' Week 9 bye, but the wideout's absence will continue at least until Nov. 22 against the Cowboys, a contest that coach Robert Saleh is hopeful the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft will be back for, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. For now, added WR snaps/targets will be available for Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor alongside Wan'Dale Robinson, with Calvin Ridley also mixing in, an arrangement that was in play during Tennessee's Nov. 1 loss to the Bengals.