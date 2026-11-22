Tate brought in two of five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 51-30 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Tate had a fairly non-descript day overall despite the Titans' 30-point output, but he rewarded fantasy managers with a 59-yard catch-and run touchdown on which he alertly got up and ran down the left sideline after Cowboys defenders failed to touch him while he was down. The rookie fourth overall pick was making his return from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and the score served as Tate's second, both which have come in his last three games. Tate has at least 58 receiving yards in five of the last six contests, including in three straight, heading into a Week 12 road matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.