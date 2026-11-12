Tate (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday.

Turron Davenport of ESPN.com previously noted that Tate was able to work on the side with the Titans' training staff during Thursday's session, but in the end he was officially listed as a 'DNP' for the second consecutive day. Friday's practice will thus loom large in terms of Tate's potential availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Next up for added WR snaps this weekend in the event that Tate remains sidelined is Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Calvin Ridley.