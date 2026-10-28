Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that Tate won't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

During this past Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns, Tate made a visit in the medical tent on the sideline during the fourth quarter after he tackled hard to the ground at the end of a reception, per Davenport. The rookie wideout ended up missing just one snap before checking back into the contest and finished the day with five catches for 69 yards on seven targets. While Saleh didn't indicate that the shoulder issue was a major concern, Tate's practice activity will warrant monitoring over the next few days before the Titans make a call on his availability for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.