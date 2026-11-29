Tate brought in eight of nine targets for 141 yards in the Titans' 37-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

The rookie wideout easily set the pace for the Titans across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the afternoon, posting his second 100-yard effort of the campaign in the process. Tate came just one unconverted target short of a perfect afternoon for the second time in his nascent career, and both his catch and yardage tallies were the second-highest figures of his first nine games. Tate is up to a 44-612-2 receiving line heading into a Week 13 home matchup against the Commanders next Sunday.