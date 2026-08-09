Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Titans' Carnell Tate: Strong practice Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Tate was a standout in team drills during Sunday's training camp practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Tate's explosiveness stood out during red zone and plus-territory team drills in Sunday's practice. He beat out Alontae Taylor and CorDalle Flott for touchdowns in separate reps, with Tate demonstrating a strong connection with second-year quarterback Cam Ward. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Tate looks to see plenty of offensive snaps in his rookie campaign alongside veteran wideouts Wan'Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!