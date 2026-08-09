Titans' Carnell Tate: Strong practice Sunday

Tate was a standout in team drills during Sunday's training camp practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Tate's explosiveness stood out during red zone and plus-territory team drills in Sunday's practice. He beat out Alontae Taylor and CorDalle Flott for touchdowns in separate reps, with Tate demonstrating a strong connection with second-year quarterback Cam Ward. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Tate looks to see plenty of offensive snaps in his rookie campaign alongside veteran wideouts Wan'Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley.