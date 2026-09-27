Tate caught six of nine targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Giants.

The fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft set new season highs in catches, targets and receiving yards while leading the Titans in the latter category, although Wan'Dale Robinson caught one more pass and was on the other end of Cam Ward's only TD of the day. Through three games, Tate leads the team with 20 targets, turning them into a modest 13-123-0 line in one of the league's weakest passing attacks. Tate will try to keep building chemistry with Ward in a Week 4 road trip to Baltimore.