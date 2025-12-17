Titans' Cedric Gray: Absent from practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Gray was concussed in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to the 49ers and is in danger of missing his first game of the season. The 23-year-old linebacker has started all 14 games, posting a whopping 144 tackles (85 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries on 90 percent of the defensive snaps. James Williams would likely be in line for increased reps if Gray is unable to face the Chiefs on Sunday.
More News
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Keeps stacking up stops•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Leads Tennessee in tackles again•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Logs seven tackles vs. Seattle•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Reaches tackling century mark•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Logs 16 tackles, sack in Week 9•