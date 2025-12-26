Titans' Cedric Gray: Avoids injury designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Saints, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Gray put together three-straight full practices leading into Week 17, and after clearing concussion protocol, he is ready to go versus the Saints. The 23-year-old has 144 tackles (85 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass breakups in 14 gams this season.
