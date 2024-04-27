The Titans selected Gray in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 106th overall.

Gray was a very productive starter in the middle of North Carolina's defense, racking up at least 100 tackles in three straight seasons. He'll bring that run-stopping ability to a Tennessee defense that is thin at inside linebacker alongside Kenneth Murray, meaning Gray could find himself on the field for meaningful defensive snaps in his rookie season. At the very least, he should immediately contribute on special teams.