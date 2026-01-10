Gray recorded 164 tackles (97 solo), 1.0 sacks and one recovered fumble across 16 games in 2025.

Entering the season, it was unclear whether Gray or James Williams would start at inside linebacker alongside Cody Barton. Gray ultimately provided an emphatic answer, logging less than an 80 percent snap rate in only one of his 17 games. He ultimately finished fourth in the league with 164 tackles and will almost certainly carry over a significant role into the 2026 season.