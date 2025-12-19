Titans' Cedric Gray: First absence of 2025 on tap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Gray will sit out for the first time this season. He will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to have a chance to play in Week 17 against the Saints. Joe Bachie or Dorian Mausi will likely play in Tennessee's base 3-4 defense as a result of Gray's absence.
