Titans' Cedric Gray: Five stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray recorded five total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.
Gray finished tied for the team lead in takedowns, but the five stops did match a season low for the linebacker. He had produced double-digit tackles in four straight games ahead of Week 8, but he'll now look to get back on track when the team hosts the Chargers in Week 9.
