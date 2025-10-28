default-cbs-image
Gray recorded five total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.

Gray finished tied for the team lead in takedowns, but the five stops did match a season low for the linebacker. He had produced double-digit tackles in four straight games ahead of Week 8, but he'll now look to get back on track when the team hosts the Chargers in Week 9.

