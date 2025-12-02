Gray posted nine tackles (seven solo) during the Titans' 25-3 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Gray led both teams in tackles during Sunday's loss, and his seven solo stops were his most since Week 6 against the Raiders (nine). The second-year linebacker is now up to 118 total tackles through 12 regular-season games, which is second most in the NFL behind Miami's Jordyn Brooks (137). Gray will look to add to his tackling total during the Titans' Week 14 road clash against the Browns.