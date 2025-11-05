Gray registered 16 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Titans' 27-20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

After logging just five stops in Week 8, Gray bounced back with another monster effort. Eleven of his 16 stops were solo, including his first sack of the 2025 campaign, when he took down Justin Herbert for a seven-yard loss early in the fourth quarter. Gray has reached double-digit tackles in five of his last six games, and his 91 stops (through nine regular-season games) are second most in the NFL behind Jordyn Brooks (93).