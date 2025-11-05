Titans' Cedric Gray: Logs 16 tackles, sack in Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray registered 16 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Titans' 27-20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
After logging just five stops in Week 8, Gray bounced back with another monster effort. Eleven of his 16 stops were solo, including his first sack of the 2025 campaign, when he took down Justin Herbert for a seven-yard loss early in the fourth quarter. Gray has reached double-digit tackles in five of his last six games, and his 91 stops (through nine regular-season games) are second most in the NFL behind Jordyn Brooks (93).
More News
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Five stops in loss•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Reaches double-digit tackles again•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Posts big numbers again in Week 6•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Dozen more tackles in Week 5 win•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Racks up 17 tackles Sunday•
-
Titans' Cedric Gray: Records eight tackles in loss•