Titans' Cedric Gray: Logs seven tackles vs. Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray posted seven tackles (six solo) during the Titans' 30-24 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Gray failed to reach double-digit stops for just the second time in his last eight games, but he still finished second on the Titans in tackles behind Kevin Winston (10). Gray has been a tackling machine in his second NFL season, and his 109 stops (through 11 regular-season games) is second most in the league behind Miami's Jordyn Brooks (125).
