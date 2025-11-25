Gray posted seven tackles (six solo) during the Titans' 30-24 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Gray failed to reach double-digit stops for just the second time in his last eight games, but he still finished second on the Titans in tackles behind Kevin Winston (10). Gray has been a tackling machine in his second NFL season, and his 109 stops (through 11 regular-season games) is second most in the league behind Miami's Jordyn Brooks (125).