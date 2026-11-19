Gray posted nine tackles (eight solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) during the Titans' 40-23 loss to the Jaguars in Week 10.

Gray was cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a concussion. The third-year linebacker led the Titans in both total and solo tackles, and he also picked off a pass from Trevor Lawrence intended for Jakobi Meyers midway through the first quarter, although Tennessee's offense was not able to convert that takeaway into points. Gray is up to 46 tackles (26 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception) through eight regular-season games.