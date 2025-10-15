Titans' Cedric Gray: Posts big numbers again in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray notched 12 tackles (three solo) and two defensed passes Sunday in a loss to Las Vegas.
Gray led Tennessee in tackles in the 10-point loss. He's now recorded double-digit stops in three straight games, totaling 41 tackles during that span. That's put him firmly on the map in IDP fantasy leagues.
