Gray (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Gray suffered a concussion on Sept. 7 during a UTV accident and ended up sitting out the Titans' season-opening loss to the Jets. The linebacker appears to have made some positive strides in his recovery heading into Week 2, as his full participation in practice means that he's at least reached the fourth phase of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If Gray can receive clearance from an independent neurologist in the coming days, he should be available to make his 2026 debut Sunday versus the Eagles.