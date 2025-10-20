Titans' Cedric Gray: Reaches double-digit tackles again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) during the Titans' 31-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Gray continued his productive 2025 season Sunday by leading the Titans in tackles. He has posted double-digit stops in four consecutive games, and his 70 tackles through seven regular-season games is tied with Jamien Sherwood for third most in the NFL behind Jordyn Brooks (75) and Bobby Wagner (73).
