Gray posted 11 tackles (six solo) and two pass defenses during the Titans' 16-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Gray played every single defensive snap for the first time this season and logged double-digit tackles for the sixth time in seventh games, though he finished second on the Titans in tackles behind Darrell Baker (12). Gray mostly served on special teams across seven regular-season games in 2024, but the second-year linebacker has stepped up in a big way during his sophomore campaign. He is up to 102 combined tackles through 10 regular-season games, which is third most in the NFL behind Jordyn Brooks (125) and Bobby Wagner (107).