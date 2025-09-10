Gray recorded eight tackles (five solo) in the Titans' loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Gray started alongside Cody Barton in the middle of the Tennessee defense and finished one tackle behind Barton for the team lead. While Barton played all 76 defensive snaps, Gray was in on 62 and played another 11 on special teams. Gray appears to have a firm hold of the job over James Williams, who was limited to just 25 special-teams snaps.