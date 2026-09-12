Gray (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Jets, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Gray, coming off the heels of a career year in 2025, entered the league's concussion protocol after getting into a UTV accident this past weekend. He was a DNP throughout the week, so a return to practice during Week 2 prep would indicate that Gray is progressing through the league's protocol, though he won't be cleared to play in games until cleared to do so by an independent neurologist. Owen Pappoe and rookie second-rounder Anthony Hill are the top candidates to start alongside Cody Barton and James Williams at linebacker in Gray's absence.