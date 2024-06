Campbell (undisclosed) was spotted participating in the Titans' minicamp session Wednesday, Nick Suss of The Tennessean reports.

Campbell was dealing with an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss the Titans' final 10 games in 2023, but it now seems as if he's past the issue. The 24-year-old linebacker played 67 total snaps (62 on special teams) and recorded three total tackles across four games last year, and he's expected to compete for a similar role this offseason.