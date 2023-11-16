The Titans placed Campbell (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Campbell was ruled out ahead of Sunday's 20-6 loss to Tampa Bay after he suffered an undisclosed injury pregame. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the 24-year-old will now be sidelined until at least the Week 15 contest versus Houston. Campbell's absence will leave the Titans thin on special-teams depth. In a corresponding move, the team picked up offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton off waivers Wednesday.