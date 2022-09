Campbell (knee) has been placed on the Titans' injured reserve, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

After getting ruled out for the team's season opener earlier in the day, Campbell will now have to miss at least the first four weeks of the season. The Titans will be able to bring up to eight players back from the IR once their health allows it as long as they were placed their during the season. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth at linebacker.