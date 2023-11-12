Campbell (undisclosed) suffered an injury during pregame warmups and has since been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 24-year-old linebacker was elevated to the Titans' active roster earlier in the week, but he won't be available for Sunday's contest after suffering some sort of injury while warming up. Campbell has appeared in four games for Tennessee this season, recording three total tackles and primarily playing on special teams.