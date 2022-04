The Titans selected Campbell in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 219th overall.

Campbell (6-foot-2, 232 pounds) is a bit undersized out of Mississippi but still looks like a nice pick this late for the Titans. Campbell was highly productive in 2021, and at the combine he offset his light frame with excellent athletic testing (4.57-second 40, 40-inch vertical jump, 127-inch broad jump). It wouldn't be surprising if Campbell turns out a solid starting inside linebacker in the NFL.