The Titans signed McClelland as an undrafted free agent Friday.
McClelland totaled 1,639 rushing yards (6.1 YPA), 273 receiving yards (9.1 YPC) and 13 touchdowns over four seasons at Cincinnati. He was productive as a freshman but injuries derailed him for two years before he burst back onto the scene with a solid 2022 campaign (849 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns). The Titans have drafted Tyjae Spears and Hassan Haskins in back-to-back years, so they figure to have the top backup spots behind Derrick Henry locked up, which means McClelland will likely have to settle for a practice-squad deal if he wants to stick around long term.